Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average is $73.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.