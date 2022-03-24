Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC) to Issue $0.07 Final Dividend

Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Adbri (Get Rating)

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

