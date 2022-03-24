Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Plans $0.17 Dividend

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1712 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:ADLDY opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. Adbri has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

