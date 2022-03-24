Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.89. Addus HomeCare posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,124 shares of company stock valued at $392,069. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 172,426 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,208,000 after acquiring an additional 103,759 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,634. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $111.59.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

