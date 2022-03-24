adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €265.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($291.21) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($384.62) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($263.74) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($318.68) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($373.63) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €302.88 ($332.83).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €211.75 ($232.69) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($220.89). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €226.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €255.74.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

