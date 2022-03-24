Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $43.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $422.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,948,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,055. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $475.73 and its 200 day moving average is $568.59.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $9,865,572 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.17.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

