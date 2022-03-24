Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $560.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $660.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $607.17.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $422.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.59. Adobe has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.