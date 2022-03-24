ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.02

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €16.02 ($17.60) and last traded at €15.38 ($16.90), with a volume of 32731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €15.60 ($17.14).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($20.33) price target on shares of ADVA Optical Networking in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $791.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of €14.37 and a 200 day moving average of €13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

