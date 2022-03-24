AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) by 358.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRMD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $223.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

CorMedix Profile (Get Rating)

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.