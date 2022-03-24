AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,854,000 after buying an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,882,000 after purchasing an additional 221,850 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,280,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,771 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

