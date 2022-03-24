AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes $38,000 Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCN opened at $60.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 30.39. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of -274.59.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

