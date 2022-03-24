AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes Position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

BATS:EPRF opened at $21.48 on Thursday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35.

