AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,871 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,831 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 326,989 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RF opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

