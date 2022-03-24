AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,022 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,337,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,466,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,937,000 after buying an additional 190,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,622,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after buying an additional 70,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.