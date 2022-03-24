AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 29,683 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 387.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,683 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after buying an additional 497,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after buying an additional 209,480 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,963,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1,126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 91,849 shares during the last quarter.

SPEU opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $43.98.

