AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.89.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $401.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.74 and a 200-day moving average of $407.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $328.57 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

