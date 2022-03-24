AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,669,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,967,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.68. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

