AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,254 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCL opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

