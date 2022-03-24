Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Dover by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $157.83 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $134.08 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.18.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.46.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

