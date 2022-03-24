Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Increases Position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,262 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.36% of Honest worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HNST. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Honest in the second quarter worth $4,152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honest in the second quarter worth $368,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honest in the second quarter worth $1,464,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Honest in the second quarter worth $6,121,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at about $2,874,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honest alerts:

In other Honest news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HNST stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.

HNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.