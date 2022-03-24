Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Raises Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Penumbra worth $13,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,199 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.11.

NYSE PEN opened at $206.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.19 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,376.76 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.36.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.