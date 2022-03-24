Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 465 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $736.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $764.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $856.53.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

