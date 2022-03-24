Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.42. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $4.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $19.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.75 to $19.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $21.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.00 to $21.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMG. Citigroup raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.28. 5,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,115. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.57. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

