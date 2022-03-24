AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Up 9.1%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) shot up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 62,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 328,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Get AgeX Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AgeX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AgeX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in AgeX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in AgeX Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as the ischemic heart.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgeX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.