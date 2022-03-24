agilon health (AGL) & Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare agilon health to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health -22.17% -17.01% -9.42% agilon health Competitors -36.06% -28.56% -13.29%

93.7% of agilon health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares agilon health and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.83 billion -$406.49 million -22.31 agilon health Competitors $1.89 billion $92.53 million 14.44

agilon health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than agilon health. agilon health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for agilon health and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 11 0 3.00 agilon health Competitors 117 470 616 20 2.44

agilon health presently has a consensus price target of $37.40, indicating a potential upside of 56.68%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 55.55%. Given agilon health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe agilon health is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

agilon health beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About agilon health (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. agilon health, inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Austin, Texas.

