Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Shares Up 0.3%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 19.80 ($0.26). 4,026,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 1,858,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.75 ($0.26).
The firm has a market cap of £187.56 million and a PE ratio of 49.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.34.
Agronomics Company Profile (LON:ANIC)
Featured Articles
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.