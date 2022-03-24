Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Shares Up 0.3%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 19.80 ($0.26). 4,026,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 1,858,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.75 ($0.26).

The firm has a market cap of £187.56 million and a PE ratio of 49.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.34.

Agronomics Limited, formerly known as Port Erin Biopharma Investments Limited, is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

