Albion Development VCT plc (LON:AADV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.37

Albion Development VCT plc (LON:AADV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.37 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Albion Development VCT’s previous dividend of $2.31. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
AADV stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 91 ($1.20). Albion Development VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.50 ($1.22). The firm has a market cap of £105.29 million and a PE ratio of 5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.11.
