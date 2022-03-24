Albion Development VCT plc (LON:AADV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.37

Albion Development VCT plc (LON:AADV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.37 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Albion Development VCT’s previous dividend of $2.31. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AADV stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 91 ($1.20). Albion Development VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.50 ($1.22). The firm has a market cap of £105.29 million and a PE ratio of 5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.11.

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

