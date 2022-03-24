Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Get Alexander's alerts:

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $249.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $246.15 and a 1 year high of $299.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the third quarter worth about $7,688,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth about $4,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s (Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander’s (ALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.