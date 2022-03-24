Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “
Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $249.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $246.15 and a 1 year high of $299.99.
About Alexander’s (Get Rating)
Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alexander’s (ALX)
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander’s (ALX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.