Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires 13,826 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 5.5% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Home Depot stock opened at $317.05 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.99 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

