Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.49

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.49 and traded as high as C$47.56. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$46.77, with a volume of 274,714 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AP.UN shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.44.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,748.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

