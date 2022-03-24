Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 125,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 490,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

ALSN traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

