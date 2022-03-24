Allworth Financial LP Acquires 121 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

NYSE:MSI opened at $226.78 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $180.85 and a one year high of $273.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.