Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Linker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,000. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.
AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.
In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
American Express Profile (Get Rating)
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Express (AXP)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.