Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

