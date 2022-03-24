Allworth Financial LP Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

NYSE:PSX opened at $80.27 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.