Allworth Financial LP Has $303,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $117.24 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $245.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.66. The company has a market capitalization of $317.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

