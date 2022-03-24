Allworth Financial LP Sells 655 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Avangrid by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 78.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 31.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.33. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

