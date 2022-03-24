Alpha Partners Technology Merger (NASDAQ:APTMU) Trading Up 0.3%

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,890,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,526,000.

