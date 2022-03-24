Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 25 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alphabet stock traded down $35.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,770.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,442. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,689.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,808.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,010.73 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,092,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 118,154.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 708,929 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342,356 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,150.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,309.71.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

