Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $280.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 214.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,525,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 181,066 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $16,207,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 112,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.