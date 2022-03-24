AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALA. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$27.82 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$20.35 and a 1 year high of C$29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 121.90%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

