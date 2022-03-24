Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $285,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors lifted its position in AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AON by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after purchasing an additional 293,745 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AON by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 290,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 609,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,295,000 after purchasing an additional 269,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 258,791 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $313.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $222.84 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

