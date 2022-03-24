Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $361,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $35.88 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of -108.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,038,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738 over the last quarter.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

