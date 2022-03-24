Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $487,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,159.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,325.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2,358.67. The company has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,724.52.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

