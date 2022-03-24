Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $2,642,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $573,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after acquiring an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $197.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $163.41 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.81) to GBX 3,200 ($42.13) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

