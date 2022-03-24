Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 11,233 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,233 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000.
Shares of FTXH stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38.
