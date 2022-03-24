Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,842 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 9,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30,275 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $56.07.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.