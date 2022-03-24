AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 6%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.50. 577,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 48,297,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.15) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $264,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $1,075,787.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 813,701 shares of company stock worth $17,050,329 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 665.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 251,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 219,068 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,108,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $609,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after buying an additional 402,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

