Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

AMTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $74,466.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $68,603.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,598. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amerant Bancorp (Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

