Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.97 and last traded at $81.82. 1,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 444,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average of $70.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $235,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,411 in the last ninety days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth $2,447,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,893,000 after acquiring an additional 48,991 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

